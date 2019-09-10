Kew-backed prodco Awesome enters production on first drama
Kew Media Distribution will begin shopping the two-hour ghost story, The Small Hand, at MIPCOM next month.
Kew Media Distribution will begin shopping the two-hour ghost story, The Small Hand, at MIPCOM next month.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN