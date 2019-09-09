TIFF news: CFC receives $350K grant from the Ontario gov’t

Plus, the team behind Worst Team Ever wins Pitch This, while Jeff Barnaby and Aisling Chin-Yee are among this year's Discovery Award nominees.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago

Plus, the team behind Worst Team Ever wins Pitch This, while Jeff Barnaby and Aisling Chin-Yee are among this year’s Discovery Award nominees.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN