TIFF Diaries: Taking First Person from Globe to screen

Carousel Pictures president Tyler Levine and director Renuka Jeyapalan discuss how they ended up creating a launch pad for talent out of The Globe and Mail's literary series.
By Lauren Malyk
3 hours ago

Carousel Pictures president Tyler Levine and director Renuka Jeyapalan discuss how they ended up creating a launch pad for talent out of The Globe and Mail‘s literary series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN