TIFF Diaries: Taking First Person from Globe to screen
Carousel Pictures president Tyler Levine and director Renuka Jeyapalan discuss how they ended up creating a launch pad for talent out of The Globe and Mail's literary series.
Carousel Pictures president Tyler Levine and director Renuka Jeyapalan discuss how they ended up creating a launch pad for talent out of The Globe and Mail‘s literary series.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN