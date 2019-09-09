Broadcasters bite into Book Hungry Bears

Several publishing partners have also boarded the preschool series from Pukeko Pictures, Breakthrough Entertainment and Hengxin Shambala Kids.
By Alexandra Whyte
20 hours ago
bookhungrybears-v2

Several publishing partners have also boarded the preschool series from Pukeko Pictures, Breakthrough Entertainment and Hengxin Shambala Kids.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN