Hollywood North: Booming Production Haven

The term Hollywood North popped up in the early ’70s as a nod to the uptick in LA-backed projects shooting above the 49th parallel. Now with an ever increasing number of major film productions and primetime series choosing to film across the country, that moniker continues to be decidedly apt. International industry insiders have come to recognize that Canada’s attractive tax incentives, experienced crews and talent, and the range of natural and urban locations on offer are forces to be reckoned with in their own right.

Numbers from the CMPA’s Profile 2018 report reveal a steady increase in the total production volume in Canada, jumping from $5.96 billion in 2013/2014 to $8.92 billion in 2017/2018, with 53% attributed to foreign productions, 34% to Canadian film and television content, and 13% to broadcaster in-house productions.

That’s a big jump.

Playback’s second annual Canadian Locations Showcase profiles some of the most unique filming locales across the country. Whether you’re looking to shoot a Western in Durham Region’s Wild West movie set of Docville, a space adventure in the red mountain ranges of Mars in Alberta’s Badlands, or a survival quest in the wintry Tundra of Manitoba, this is a unique opportunity to hear directly from film commissioners, detailing how they can set productions up for success and what future growth is being planned.