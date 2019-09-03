5 to Watch: Meet the up-and-comers of 2019 Playback's 5 to Watch class of 2019 demonstrate the business-savvy minds and visionary creators carving a new path for the Canadian industry.

With the Canadian industry in flux, eyes are fixed more than ever on the next generation of filmmakers, producers and executives to shape the future of domestic film and TV.

Each year Playback asks the Canadian film and TV industry to nominate the movers and shakers destined to make their mark in their respective fields. The five who rose to the top in 2019 include a scripted development prodigy; a visionary director with a flare for VR; a firecracker multi-hyphenate based in Manitoba; a producer who always thinks five steps ahead; and a YA specialist.

We’ll be rolling out profiles on this year’s recipients starting today, so keep it locked on this space as we present…

Playback‘s 2019 5 to Watch: