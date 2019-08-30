Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for August 20 to 26, 2019
Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by The Boys at #2 and 13 Reasons Why at #3.
The week of Aug. 20 to 26, 2019 saw Netflix’s Stranger Things earn 9,633,048 average demand expressions, followed by Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys with 4,260,298 expressions at #2. Meanwhile, 13 Reasons Why, which debuted on Netflix on Aug. 23, saw the drama garner 4,081,506 expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 9,633,048 avg. demand expressions
2. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 4,260,298
3. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 4,081,506
4. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 3,556,201
5. Mindhunter (Netflix): 3,198,084
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,883,030
7. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,052,312
8. Lucifer (Netflix): 1,890,299
9. Titans (Netflix): 1,868,068
10. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 1,864,491
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 9,633,048 avg. demand expressions
2. The Boys: 4,260,298
3. 13 Reasons Why: 4,081,506
4. Orange Is The New Black: 3,556,201
5. Game Of Thrones: 3,521,661
6. Mindhunter: 3,198,084
7. The Walking Dead: 3,051,038
8. Saturday Night Live: 2,990,731
9. America’s Got Talent: 2,986,487
10. SpongeBob SquarePants: 2,962,718
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of August 20 to 26, 2019.