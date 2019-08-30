Eric Ellenbogen to lead DHX as CEO

The veteran U.S. media exec takes the reins from Michael Donovan, who will continue to serve on the board of directors.
By Jordan Pinto
37 mins ago
Eric Ellenbogen, CEO & Vice Chair, DHX Media

