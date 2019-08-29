Nathalie Cook returns to TSN as VP
Cook, who rejoins the Bell Media fold after spending three years as president at Cimoroni & Company, will oversee production and digital strategy at the sports network.
Cook, who rejoins the Bell Media fold after spending three years as president at Cimoroni & Company, will oversee production and digital strategy at the sports network.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN