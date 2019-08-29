Lark Productions adapting mystery novel The Glass Hotel for TV

NBCUniversal International Studios owns the adaptation rights to the upcoming novel from Canadian author Emily St. John Mandel (pictured).
By Kelly Townsend
2 hours ago

NBCUniversal International Studios owns the adaptation rights to the upcoming novel from Canadian author Emily St. John Mandel (pictured).

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN