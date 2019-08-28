WIFT-T selects Isa Benn for DGC Ontario mentorship

This year marks the first time a recipient was selected by DGC members, with Molly McGlynn, Linsey Stewart and Rama Rau serving on the inaugural jury.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

This year marks the first time a recipient was selected by DGC members, with Molly McGlynn, Linsey Stewart and Rama Rau serving on the inaugural jury.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN