Canadian doc You Are Here gets 800-screen U.S. theatrical launch
The CSA-winning documentary from MDF Productions explores the events that took place in Gander, Newfoundland after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
The CSA-winning documentary from MDF Productions explores the events that took place in Gander, Newfoundland after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN