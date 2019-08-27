What does the eOne-Hasbro deal mean for domestic production?
Producers and analysts weigh in on a deal of perhaps unprecedented magnitude in Canada, and one that could have far-reaching ramifications for the local production sector.
Producers and analysts weigh in on a deal of perhaps unprecedented magnitude in Canada, and one that could have far-reaching ramifications for the local production sector.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN