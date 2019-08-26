CBC, NLFDC unveil digital production fund
With a total budget of $100,000, the NLFDC/CBC Digital Production Program will support digital content from Newfoundland and Labrador creators.
With a total budget of $100,000, the NLFDC/CBC Digital Production Program will support digital content from Newfoundland and Labrador creators.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN