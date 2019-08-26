CBC sets Jane Goodall doc for The Nature of Things

She Walks with Apes is co-directed by former CBC doc exec Mark Starowicz and narrated by Sandra Oh.
By Kelly Townsend
55 mins ago
????????????????

She Walks with Apes is co-directed by former CBC doc exec Mark Starowicz and narrated by Sandra Oh.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN