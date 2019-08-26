Cameras roll on Compy Films’ Scarborough

The film sees TIFF Talent Accelerator participant Shasha Nakhai (Take Light) co-direct and produce.
By Lauren Malyk
45 mins ago
Scarborough

The film sees TIFF Talent Accelerator participant Shasha Nakhai (Take Light) co-direct and produce.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN