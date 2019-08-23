JoBro, Woods team for The Kid Detective

The dramedy is set to go into production next month and sees The O.C.'s Adam Brody exec produce and star.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

The dramedy is set to go into production next month and sees The O.C.‘s Adam Brody exec produce and star.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN