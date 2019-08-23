Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for August 13 to 19, 2019 Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by Toronto-shot The Boys at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #3.

Stranger Things (Netflix) takes the top spot on both the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts, earning an average of 10,732,589 demand expressions. Meanwhile, Toronto-shot series like The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) and The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/Bravo) land at #2 and #3, respectively.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 10,732,589 avg. demand expressions

2. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 3,866,766

3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/Bravo): 3,204,887

4. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 3,006,214

5. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,271,001

6. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 2,247,617

7. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,001,084

8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/Space): 1,884,276

9. Young Justice (Teletoon*): 1,858,126

10. Veronica Mars (Crave): 1,843,374

* Young Justice streams also streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Stranger Things: 10,732,589 avg. demand expressions

2. The Boys: 3,866,766

3. Game Of Thrones: 3,303,124

4. The Handmaid’s Tale: 3,204,887

5. Orange Is The New Black: 3,006,214

6. The Walking Dead: 2,920,060

7. SpongeBob SquarePants: 2,919,960

8. Live P.D.: 2,860,247

9. Rick and Morty: 2,838,123

10. Saturday Night Live: 2,801,825

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of August 13 to 19, 2019.