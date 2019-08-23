Corus Studios inks first worldwide deal with Netflix

The streamer has picked up global rights to the unscripted series Rust Valley Restorers, produced by Mayhem Entertainment in association with Corus.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
unnamed (45)

The streamer has picked up global rights to the unscripted series Rust Valley Restorers, produced by Mayhem Entertainment in association with Corus.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN