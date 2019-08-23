Audiences jump for Amazon Prime and Crave

Despite the popularity of OTT, nearly three quarters of subscribers still subscribe to traditional TV, according to an MTM report.
By Kristyn Anthony
3 hours ago
Letterkenny from BM site

Despite the popularity of OTT, nearly three quarters of subscribers still subscribe to traditional TV, according to an MTM report.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN