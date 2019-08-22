Lanctot, Mozaffari among 2019 Birks Diamond nominees
The filmmakers are among six to be honoured at the tribute ceremony, which recognizes established and emerging women in the screen-based industries.
The filmmakers are among six to be honoured at the tribute ceremony, which recognizes established and emerging women in the screen-based industries.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN