In Brief: Jann Arden selected for Firecracker Department’s Blaze Award

The singer-songwriter is the inaugural recipient of the prize, while The European Film Market unveils EFM Landmark.
By Lauren Malyk
7 mins ago

The singer-songwriter is the inaugural recipient of the prize, while The European Film Market unveils EFM Landmark.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN