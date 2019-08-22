Hasbro to acquire eOne for $5.3B

The global entertainment company will take ownership of kids IP such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.
By Kelly Townsend
59 mins ago
Copied from Kidscreen - peppapig

The global entertainment company will take ownership of kids IP such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,