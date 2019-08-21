marblemedia greenlit for All-Round Champion

Set to air in early 2020, the adaptation will see 10 accomplished North American athletes competing outside of their comfort zones.
By Lauren Malyk
16 mins ago
All-Round Champion

Set to air in early 2020, the adaptation will see 10 accomplished North American athletes competing outside of their comfort zones.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN