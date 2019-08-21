Deals: Gusto Worldwide Media, WaZabi Films, Cineflix Rights
Gusto Worldwide Media inks another content deal with ACCION, while Cineflix Rights adds two new series to its factual slate.
Gusto Worldwide Media inks another content deal with ACCION, while Cineflix Rights adds two new series to its factual slate.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN