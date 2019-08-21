Deals: Gusto Worldwide Media, WaZabi Films, Cineflix Rights

Gusto Worldwide Media inks another content deal with ACCION, while Cineflix Rights adds two new series to its factual slate.
By Lauren Malyk
26 mins ago
Spencer Watts Big 30

Gusto Worldwide Media inks another content deal with ACCION, while Cineflix Rights adds two new series to its factual slate.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN