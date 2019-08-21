Burden of Truth rolls in Winnipeg for season three

Adam Pettle will return as showrunner for the eight-episode third season, with Sherry White and Kelly Makin joining as first-time directors.
By Kelly Townsend
25 mins ago
burden-of-truth-s3-sop

Adam Pettle will return as showrunner for the eight-episode third season, with Sherry White and Kelly Makin joining as first-time directors.

