Burden of Truth rolls in Winnipeg for season three
Adam Pettle will return as showrunner for the eight-episode third season, with Sherry White and Kelly Makin joining as first-time directors.
Adam Pettle will return as showrunner for the eight-episode third season, with Sherry White and Kelly Makin joining as first-time directors.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN