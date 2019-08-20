Girard’s The Song of Names to close San Sebastian

The drama starring Clive Owen and Tim Roth will make its international premiere.
By Lauren Malyk
40 mins ago
song-of-names

The drama starring Clive Owen and Tim Roth will make its international premiere.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN