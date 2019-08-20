CMPA names 2019 Indiescreen Awards nominees
Producers behind Kuessipan, The Rest of Us and The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open are up for this year’s awards.
Producers behind Kuessipan, The Rest of Us and The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open are up for this year’s awards.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN