CMPA names 2019 Indiescreen Awards nominees

Producers behind Kuessipan, The Rest of Us and The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open are up for this year’s awards.
By Lauren Malyk
12 mins ago
The rest of us v2

Producers behind Kuessipan, The Rest of Us and The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open are up for this year’s awards.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN