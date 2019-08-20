Canadian Academy names 2019 participants for directors program
Rama Rau, Melanie Oates and Sonia Bonspille Boileau are among the emerging directors to participate in the program's third year.
Rama Rau, Melanie Oates and Sonia Bonspille Boileau are among the emerging directors to participate in the program’s third year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN