Disney+ sets Nov. 12 for Canada launch

The streaming service will cost $8.99 a month and is expected to debut with 10 original titles, in addition to a massive library of content.
By Jordan Pinto
6 mins ago
Disney

The streaming service will cost $8.99 a month and is expected to debut with 10 original titles, in addition to a massive library of content.

