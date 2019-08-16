New Emily Andras series in the works at Syfy
Andras is attached as showrunner and exec producer to the in-development drama Axeholes.
Andras is attached as showrunner and exec producer to the in-development drama Axeholes.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN