New Emily Andras series in the works at Syfy

Andras is attached as showrunner and exec producer to the in-development drama Axeholes.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

Andras is attached as showrunner and exec producer to the in-development drama Axeholes.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN