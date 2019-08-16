Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for August 6 to 12, 2019 Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by Orange Is The New Black at #2 and The Boys at #3.

For the week of August 6 to 12, 2019, Stranger Things (Netflix) came out on top on both the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts. Attracting an average of 11,717,238 demand expressions, the series was followed by Orange Is The New Black (Netflix) at #2 and The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) at #3. Meanwhile, this week’s data also saw The Handmaid’s Tale land at #4 on the Digital Original list and at #7 on the Overall TV Show front.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 11,717,238 avg. demand expressions

2. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 4,168,956

3. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 3,690,563

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,998,635

5. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,458,444

6. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,156,001

7. Veronica Mars (Crave): 2,132,206

8. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 1,979,997

9. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 1,969,427

10. Young Justice (Teletoon*): 1,823,697

* Young Justice streams also streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Stranger Things: 11,717,238 avg. demand expressions

2. Orange Is The New Black: 4,168,956

3. The Boys: 3,690,563

4. Game Of Thrones: 3,497,642

5. The 100: 3,393,626

6. The Walking Dead: 3,102,462

7. The Handmaid’s Tale: 2,998,635

8. Live P.D.: 2,975,324

9. The Office: 2,974,241

10. Grey’s Anatomy: 2,923,647

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of August 6 to 12, 2019.