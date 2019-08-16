Bunker drama Survival Box sees the light of day through LevelFILM deal
The post-apocalyptic thriller, which counts Jonathan Ahee and Cinespace VP Jim Mirkopoulos among its executive producers, opens today at Toronto's Carlton Cinema.
The post-apocalyptic thriller, which counts Jonathan Ahee and Cinespace VP Jim Mirkopoulos among its executive producers, opens today at Toronto’s Carlton Cinema.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN