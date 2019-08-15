CBC puts five podcasts into TV development
First Generation Films, Sienna Films and 3Arts Entertainment are among the prodcos adapting original CBC podcasts for the screen.
First Generation Films, Sienna Films and 3Arts Entertainment are among the prodcos adapting original CBC podcasts for the screen.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN