AMC restructures Studios operations, David Madden exits

The U.S. company is merging its Studios operation with its Entertainment Networks group.
By Joanne Morgan
3 hours ago
David Madden

The U.S. company is merging its Studios operation with its Entertainment Networks group.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN