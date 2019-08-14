CBS, Viacom reach merger agreement, reuniting a decade after split

Bob Bakish, Viacom president and CEO, will helm the newly formed company, named ViacomCBS.
By Playback Staff
2 hours ago
Bob Bakish, Viacom president and CEO, will helm the newly formed company, named ViacomCBS.

