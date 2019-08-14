CBS, Viacom reach merger agreement, reuniting a decade after split
Bob Bakish, Viacom president and CEO, will helm the newly formed company, named ViacomCBS.
Bob Bakish, Viacom president and CEO, will helm the newly formed company, named ViacomCBS.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN