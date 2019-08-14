AMI-tv’s fall schedule showcases originals in primetime slot

Episodes of Employable Me, Double Tap TV, Eyes for the Job and Our Community will all air in the 8 p.m. timeslot.
By Kelly Townsend
54 mins ago
ami-fall-schedule

Episodes of Employable Me, Double Tap TV, Eyes for the Job and Our Community will all air in the 8 p.m. timeslot.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN