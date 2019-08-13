VIFF unveils its 2019 Canadian lineup

Andrew Huculiak's Ash, Rodrigue Jean’s The Acrobat and the directorial debut of Anthony Shim are among the festival’s world premieres.
By Kelly Townsend
21 mins ago
Ash-VIFF

Andrew Huculiak’s Ash, Rodrigue Jean’s The Acrobat and the directorial debut of Anthony Shim are among the festival’s world premieres.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN