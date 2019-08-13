Investigation Discovery greenlights more See No Evil

The U.S. pay TV network has ordered a 20-episode sixth season of the unscripted series from Arrow Media and Saloon Media.
By Lauren Malyk
44 mins ago
See No Evil season five

