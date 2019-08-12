Behind the launch of Stephen Ellis, Clark Bunting’s BirdDog
A closer look at the content and distribution strategy behind the new factual prodco and how the producers will take advantage of their broadcast and digital experience.
A closer look at the content and distribution strategy behind the new factual prodco and how the producers will take advantage of their broadcast and digital experience.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN