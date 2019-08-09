The Twentieth Century lands int’l sales rep
Belgium-based Best Friend Forever has picked up global sales rights to Matthew Rankin's feature debut ahead of its world premiere at TIFF’s Midnight Madness.
Belgium-based Best Friend Forever has picked up global sales rights to Matthew Rankin’s feature debut ahead of its world premiere at TIFF’s Midnight Madness.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN