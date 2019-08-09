The Twentieth Century lands int’l sales rep

Belgium-based Best Friend Forever has picked up global sales rights to Matthew Rankin's feature debut ahead of its world premiere at TIFF’s Midnight Madness.
By Kelly Townsend
36 mins ago
