Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 30 to August 5, 2019 Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by Orange Is The New Black at #2 and The Boys at #3.

The week of July 30 to August 5 saw Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black and The Boys dominate the top of the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts. Stranger Things garnered an average of 13,966,572 demand expressions, followed by Orange Is The New Black at #2 with 5,905,932, while The Boys nabbed 3,966,899 expressions. Close behind on the Digital Originals list, The Handmaid’s Tale came in at #4, while this week’s Overall TV Show ranking saw the Toronto-shot show claim the #8 spot.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 13,966,572 avg. demand expressions

2. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 5,905,932

3. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 3,966,899

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 3,001,032

5. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 2,792,628

6. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,445,617

7. Veronica Mars (Crave): 2,229,943

8. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,203,844

9. Queer Eye (Netflix): 2,049, 186

10. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 1,991,771

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Stranger Things: 13,966,572 avg. demand expressions

2. Orange Is the New Black: 5,905,932

3. The Boys: 3,966,899

4. Game Of Thrones: 3,435,107

5. America’s Got Talent: 3,155,026

6. Live P.D.: 3,096,316

7. The 100: 3,040,175

8. The Handmaid’s Tale: 3,001,032

9. SpongeBob SquarePants: 2,966,296

10. The Walking Dead: 2,953,497

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of July 30 to August 5, 2019.