CMF, IPF partner on development fund for short-form content
The $600,000 program for scripted projects marks the first time the two organizations have formally partnered on a fund.
The $600,000 program for scripted projects marks the first time the two organizations have formally partnered on a fund.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN