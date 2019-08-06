In Brief: Liz Kohn to join TIFF in VP role
Plus, Film Training Manitoba and Sonar Entertainment up executives within their ranks.
Plus, Film Training Manitoba and Sonar Entertainment up executives within their ranks.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN