Louise Archambault feature nabs in-competition slot at San Sebastian
And the Birds Rained Down will screen in the Spanish festival's Official Selection program following its world premiere at TIFF in September.
And the Birds Rained Down will screen in the Spanish festival’s Official Selection program following its world premiere at TIFF in September.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN