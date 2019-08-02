Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 23 to 29, 2019 Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by Orange Is The New Black at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #3.

Stranger Things (Netflix) continues its streak, earning an average of 16,628,894 demand expressions. Meanwhile, the final season of Orange Is The New Black (Netflix) sees demand for the show land it at #2 on the Top 10 Digital Original chart, followed by The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave) at #3. Most recently, U.S. streaming service Hulu announced that the Toronto-shot drama would return for a fourth season.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 16,628,894 avg. demand expressions

2. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 4,102, 282

3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,842, 793

4. Veronica Mars (Crave): 2,651, 759

5. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,480, 055

6. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,438,800

7. Money Heist (Netflix): 2,428, 969

8. Queer Eye (Netflix): 2,246,625

9. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,040,435

10. Young Justice (Teletoon*): 1,738,847

* Young Justice streams also streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Stranger Things: 16,628,894 avg. demand expressions

2. Orange Is The New Black: 4,102,282

3. Big Little Lies: 3,949,144

4. Game Of Thrones: 3,641,446

5. The Walking Dead: 3,398,224

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,183,093

7. Love Island (U.S.): 3,008,136

8. SpongeBob SquarePants: 2,924,148

9. Grey’s Anatomy: 2,924,148

10. Rick and Morty: 2,918,181

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of July 23 to 29, 2019.