Director Leon Marr passes away

The filmmaker's credits included The Second Time Around and the Genie Award-winning Dancing in the Dark.
By Lauren Malyk
30 mins ago

The filmmaker’s credits included The Second Time Around and the Genie Award-winning Dancing in the Dark.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: