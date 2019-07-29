Twitter shareholders get good news in Q2

The social media company is focused on bringing down spam activity, as users grow year-over-year.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
3 hours ago
Twitter

The social media company is focused on bringing down spam activity, as users grow year-over-year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN