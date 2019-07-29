Landing the Killjoys ship smoothly

Killjoys showrunner Adam Barken (pictured, right) shares what makes Canadian sci-fi enduringly appealing to audiences and previews what's next for him.
By Kelly Townsend
46 mins ago

Killjoys showrunner Adam Barken (pictured, right) shares what makes Canadian sci-fi enduringly appealing to audiences and previews what’s next for him.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN