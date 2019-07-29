Jordan Banks tapped as president of Rogers Media

The former Facebook exec will take the place of outgoing president Rick Brace (pictured), who is set to retire at the end of 2019.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

The former Facebook exec will take the place of outgoing president Rick Brace (pictured), who is set to retire at the end of 2019.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN